Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole

India became the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, but is the first country to land near the moon’s south pole. Neil deGrasse Tyson joins TODAY to weigh in on the significance of the achievement and the science behind it.Aug. 24, 2023
