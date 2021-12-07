Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collection
05:57
At age 23, Amanda Gorman captivated American when she recited her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration. Now she talks with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Willie Geist on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna about “Call Us What We Carry,” her new poetry collection about “experiencing what life is like during a pandemic.”Dec. 7, 2021
