    Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive

  'Fix It with Food' author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad

  How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums

  Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

  Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy

  Anthony Contrino shares his favorite Christmas cookie recipes | Saucy

  Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

  Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

  These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

  From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

  Try Joy Bauer's eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

  Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

  Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

  Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

  How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

  Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

  Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

  How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

Author Ina Garten stops by Studio 1A with some of her must-have holiday treats. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get to enjoy her famous coconut cake, cookies, brownies, peanut butter and jelly bars – and even a huge cosmo. "I just think about what I feel like eating and I just make it," she says about coming up with delicious recipes.Dec. 16, 2021

