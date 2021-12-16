Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)
05:39
Share this -
copied
Author Ina Garten stops by Studio 1A with some of her must-have holiday treats. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get to enjoy her famous coconut cake, cookies, brownies, peanut butter and jelly bars – and even a huge cosmo. "I just think about what I feel like eating and I just make it," she says about coming up with delicious recipes.Dec. 16, 2021
How to utilize your air fryer this season
03:41
Now Playing
Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)
05:39
UP NEXT
Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive
04:24
‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad
04:20
How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums
05:11
Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy