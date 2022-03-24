Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten joins the Fourth Hour with Hoda and Jenna for a little game of Sip or Spill where she reveals which pop star has been her favorite dinner guest. She also shows how you can get a delicious and easy dinner out on the table by ordering a lasagna and putting it on your own dish, how to make the perfect caesar dressing and assembling a beautiful limoncello and ice cream dessert with biscotti.March 24, 2022