    Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

“Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten joins the Fourth Hour with Hoda and Jenna for a little game of Sip or Spill where she reveals which pop star has been her favorite dinner guest. She also shows how you can get a delicious and easy dinner out on the table by ordering a lasagna and putting it on your own dish, how to make the perfect caesar dressing and assembling a beautiful limoncello and ice cream dessert with biscotti.March 24, 2022

