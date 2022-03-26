IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars

    03:36

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29

  • Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

    01:45

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

    04:45

  • Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'

    02:03

  • Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV

    06:22

  • Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare

    03:26

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers

    04:58

  • Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners

    04:35

  • Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’

    03:34

  • Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!

    02:42

  • Lily Collins shares reality of growing up with famous father, Phil Collins

    00:37

  • Paul Simon to be honored with ceremony featuring Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, more

    00:30

  • Gwen Stefani reveals why Carson Daly officiated wedding to Blake Shelton

    01:11

  • Oscars 2022: Inside the final preparations for Hollywood’s big night

    02:30

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • ‘Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley talks season 2, chemistry on set

    04:15

  • Watch music superstar Walker Hayes surprise Hoda and Jenna

    05:14

TODAY

Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

00:43

Ina Garten’s new show “Be My Guest” kicks off this weekend and will include TODAY’s Willie Geist where the two got together for some cooking, cocktails and conversation. All four episodes of the series are available today on Discovery+.March 26, 2022

  • These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars

    03:36

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29

  • Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

    01:45

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

    04:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All