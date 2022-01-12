Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals
While Reese Witherspoon shared four healthy habits she’s working on in the New Year, like drinking more water, Ina Garten decided to share some of her more realistic expectations in the comment section, including drinking more large cosmos and binge-watching addictive streaming services.Jan. 12, 2022
