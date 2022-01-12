IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary

    04:49

  • Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary

    00:37

  • See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing

    01:52

  • Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier

    05:53

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series

    01:03

  • Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries

    00:53

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air

    00:32

  • Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

    04:32

  • New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

    02:21

  • Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’

    04:16

  • ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

    05:08

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’

    05:31

TODAY

Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals

01:00

While Reese Witherspoon shared four healthy habits she’s working on in the New Year, like drinking more water, Ina Garten decided to share some of her more realistic expectations in the comment section, including drinking more large cosmos and binge-watching addictive streaming services.Jan. 12, 2022

  • ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary

    04:49

  • Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary

    00:37

  • See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All