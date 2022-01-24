In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen
Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm is making his feelings pretty clear in a new Apple TV+ ad in which he says he’s feeling a little left out of their star-studded lineup. “What about Jon Hamm?” he asks.Jan. 24, 2022
