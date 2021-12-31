Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

Joining TODAY for a New Year’s edition of Dining with the Dalys, Carson and Siri Daly make fried saltines, corned beef rollups, smashed pea toast and crispy rice and salmon for the testing table. The pair also have you covered when it comes to drinks: Try their recipes for a Sidecar cocktail, Rosemary Fizz cocktail and Carson’s Famous Bloody Mary.Dec. 31, 2021