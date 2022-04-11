IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Impress family and friends with these 3 creative brunch recipes

    Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

    Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

  Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

  Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

  Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

  Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka

  Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauce

  Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swaps

  How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table

Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

The TODAY Table chefs are serving up the best brunch recipes for anyone who craves something sweet or savory! First, Elena Besser whips up a childhood favorite with a boozy twist: bananas foster French toast. Then Kevin Curry makes crispy potato waffles with bacon. Priyanka Naik takes unique rainbow smoothie bowls to the next level with saffron granola.April 11, 2022

Get the recipes: 3 creative brunch ideas

    Impress guests with 3 creative brunch ideas | TODAY Table

