Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Now Playing
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
UP NEXT
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024
04:30
Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons
04:00
Check out some of the top new products from CES 2024
03:54
Active-duty US Air Force officer crowned 2024 Miss America
05:46
Costco launches program to crack down on sharing member cards
00:30
Federal judge blocks JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit Airlines
00:24
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out
01:19
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Passengers sue Alaska Airlines, Boeing after door-plug incident
00:33
Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages
02:11
Lloyd Austin's aide asked EMTs to be 'subtle,' 911 call reveals
01:50
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary
02:21
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
Copied
Copied
President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders met at the White House Wednesday as the Senate inches closer to a bipartisan immigration deal that would unblock critical aid for Ukraine. Speaker Mike Johnson and House conservatives had been pressing the Democratic-led Senate to take up the GOP border bill known as HR2, but Johnson seemed to soften his demand, calling the meeting productive.Jan. 18, 2024
Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Now Playing
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
UP NEXT
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024
04:30
Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons
04:00
Check out some of the top new products from CES 2024
03:54
Active-duty US Air Force officer crowned 2024 Miss America
05:46
Costco launches program to crack down on sharing member cards
00:30
Federal judge blocks JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit Airlines
00:24
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out
01:19
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Passengers sue Alaska Airlines, Boeing after door-plug incident
00:33
Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages
02:11
Lloyd Austin's aide asked EMTs to be 'subtle,' 911 call reveals
01:50
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary