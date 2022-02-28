IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans

Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans

04:23

Idlewild is a summer resort town built in the 1920s and once one of the few places Black families could own property and vacation freely. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed, less people returned over the years – but now there are hopes of revitalizing the community while attracting tourists and residents. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAYFeb. 28, 2022

Restoring Idlewild, a historic vacation spot for Black people — 110 years later

