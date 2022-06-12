IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

  • LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?

    02:13

  • Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’

    02:15

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

  • First man to see Uvalde gunman speaks out

    02:21

  • Sunday Sitdown Lookback: Ray Liotta speaks to Willie Geist in 2021 interview

    08:04

  • In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy

    01:12

TODAY

Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

01:13

Idaho police arrested and charged 31 suspected Patriot Front members Saturday for conspiracy to riot at an Idaho Pride event. Patriot Front has been dubbed a white supremacist organization. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Sunday TODAY.June 12, 2022

31 linked to white nationalist group arrested near Pride event in Idaho

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

  • LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All