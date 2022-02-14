Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue on bronze medal, former relationship
Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue join the 3rd Hour of TODAY fresh off winning the bronze medal in ice dancing. The pair, who used to date, talk about their connection on and off the ice and poke fun at their former relationship. “She throws a left hook or an elbow every now and again,” Donohue says.Feb. 14, 2022
