IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip
00:36
Now Playing
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
UP NEXT
International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader
01:40
‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant
00:52
ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes
02:54
Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College
00:49
Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan
00:24
American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave
02:11
Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza
00:58
Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza
03:47
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza
01:20
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys
02:04
Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says
02:19
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid
01:44
Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians
02:13
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do
01:59
Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving
05:10
Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue
04:54
Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza
02:18
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza
01:08
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Copied
Copied
The International Criminal Court is seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas officials over alleged crimes against humanity. President Biden has defended Israeli leaders and said “there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas." NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip
00:36
Now Playing
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
UP NEXT
International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader
01:40
‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant
00:52
ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes
02:54
Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College
00:49
Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan
00:24
American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave
02:11
Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza
00:58
Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza
03:47
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza
01:20
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys
02:04
Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says
02:19
U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid
01:44
Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians
02:13
Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do
01:59
Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving
05:10
Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue
04:54
Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza
02:18
Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza