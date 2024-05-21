IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
May 21, 202402:13

  • Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip

    00:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader

    01:40

  • ‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant

    00:52

  • ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College

    00:49

  • Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan

    00:24

  • American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave

    02:11

  • Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

    00:58

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

    03:47

  • Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

    01:20

  • US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says

    02:19

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

    01:44

  • Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians

    02:13

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

    01:59

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    04:54

  • Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza

    02:18

  • Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

    01:08

Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu

02:13

The International Criminal Court is seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas officials over alleged crimes against humanity. President Biden has defended Israeli leaders and said “there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas." NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024

  • Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip

    00:36
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader

    01:40

  • ‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant

    00:52

  • ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

    02:54

  • Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College

    00:49

  • Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan

    00:24

  • American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave

    02:11

  • Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

    00:58

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

    03:47

  • Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

    01:20

  • US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

    02:04

  • Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says

    02:19

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

    01:44

  • Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians

    02:13

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

    01:59

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

    05:10

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

    04:54

  • Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza

    02:18

  • Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

    01:08

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas

Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail

Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week

Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat

Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission

Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers

Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants

Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage

EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems

88-year-old marries first crush after 50th high school reunion

Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc

Michael McDonald, Paul Reiser talk memoir ‘What a Fool Believes’

NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah opens up about journey with fibroids

How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

Director and star of ‘Back to Black’ talk honoring Amy Winehouse

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener

Kevin Kwan talks 'Crazy Rich Asians' musical, new book, more

Tina Knowles talks teaming up with Beyoncé on hair care line

Caitlin Clark shares her mantra as she takes on the WNBA

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes