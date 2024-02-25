Hydeia Broadbent, a girl born with HIV who became a leading activist and helped to destigmatize the disease that defined an era, has died at 39. Hydeia’s activism started with a memorable appearance alongside Magic Johnson when she was just 7 years old. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Feb. 25, 2024
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 39
