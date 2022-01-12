IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • How to wear 2 wardrobe trends 3 different ways

    04:12

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more

    05:08

  • Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home

    03:44

  • Here are style trend predictions based on Pinterest searches

    04:34

  • Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

    07:09

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii

    04:43

  • Try Joy Bauer’s lighter turkey bolognese

    04:13

  • From the bixie to dewy skin, here are some of the top beauty trends coming in 2022

    04:23

  • ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

    05:08

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

  • Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

    06:06

  • Get inspired with these podcast recommendations for 2022

    04:16

  • Find love in 2022 with these dating profile tips

    06:06

  • Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

    03:47

  • Would you change your last name? Jenna and Sheinelle weigh in

    03:04

  • Giada De Laurentiis shares recipe for a skillet brownie

    06:08

TODAY

Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

05:25

Canadian politician Jon Reyes shared a photo of his wife and registered nurse, Cynthia, shoveling their driveway after her work shift, stirring a huge debate online. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share their opinion and discuss how couples divide chores at home.Jan. 12, 2022

  • How to wear 2 wardrobe trends 3 different ways

    04:12

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Home renovation on a budget: custom TV wall, kitchen cabinets, more

    05:08

  • Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home

    03:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All