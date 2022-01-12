Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in
05:25
Canadian politician Jon Reyes shared a photo of his wife and registered nurse, Cynthia, shoveling their driveway after her work shift, stirring a huge debate online. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share their opinion and discuss how couples divide chores at home.Jan. 12, 2022
