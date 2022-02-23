Husband of 'Rust' cinematographer killed on set was ‘so angry’ Alec Baldwin did not ‘accept responsibility’

Matt Hutchins, husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed by a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on set of "Rust" in October, spoke to Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY. "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," he told Hoda. "But gun safety was not the only problem on that set."Feb. 23, 2022