Hurricane Idalia: Florida officer gives update on damage, rescues
03:26
UP NEXT
Back-to-school checklist: Tutoring, tech, routines, safety, more
06:09
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
05:10
Watch child experience euphoria eating queso for the 1st time
00:51
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?
03:16
Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast
02:16
Russia accuses Ukraine of massive nighttime drone attack
00:33
11 hospitalized after flight to Atlanta experiences severe turbulence
00:24
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect makes first court appearance
00:32
Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns
03:07
How strong is Hurricane Idalia, and where is the storm headed?
02:27
Hurricane Idalia brings danger of record storm surge
01:26
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a Category 4 as it hits Florida
02:39
How to help older family members embrace new technology
05:21
TODAY celebrates 100th (and 104th) birthdays: Aug. 29, 2023
01:15
Dylan Dreyer finally gets her luggage back after Italian vacation
01:43
Creative swaps to save money at the grocery store
04:31
College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home
02:03
Hawaiian Electrical denies second fire was started by power lines
00:34
Hurricane Idalia: Florida officer gives update on damage, rescues
03:26
Copied
As Hurricane Idalia makes its way across Florida, Capt. Gina Deeson from the Taylor County sheriff’s office joins TODAY to provide an assessment of damage and the challenges ahead with possible rescues needed.Aug. 30, 2023
Now Playing
Hurricane Idalia: Florida officer gives update on damage, rescues
03:26
UP NEXT
Back-to-school checklist: Tutoring, tech, routines, safety, more
06:09
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
05:10
Watch child experience euphoria eating queso for the 1st time
00:51
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?
03:16
Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast
02:16
Russia accuses Ukraine of massive nighttime drone attack
00:33
11 hospitalized after flight to Atlanta experiences severe turbulence
00:24
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect makes first court appearance
00:32
Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns
03:07
How strong is Hurricane Idalia, and where is the storm headed?
02:27
Hurricane Idalia brings danger of record storm surge
01:26
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a Category 4 as it hits Florida
02:39
How to help older family members embrace new technology
05:21
TODAY celebrates 100th (and 104th) birthdays: Aug. 29, 2023
01:15
Dylan Dreyer finally gets her luggage back after Italian vacation
01:43
Creative swaps to save money at the grocery store
04:31
College student shot and killed trying to enter the wrong home
02:03
Hawaiian Electrical denies second fire was started by power lines