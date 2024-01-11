IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire after 17 seasons

    02:04

  • Get an exclusive inside look at the largest cruise ship on the planet!

    03:48

  • Mariska Hargitay shares personal experience with sexual violence

    03:18

  • Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

    03:49

  • Boeing CEO promises to find where quality control broke down

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize

    00:39

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death

    02:36

  • Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display

    04:02

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans

    03:26

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

01:50

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be arraigned on federal tax charges. If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison. His legal team says he has since paid those tax debts. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2024

  • Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire after 17 seasons

    02:04

  • Get an exclusive inside look at the largest cruise ship on the planet!

    03:48

  • Mariska Hargitay shares personal experience with sexual violence

    03:18

  • Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

    03:49

  • Boeing CEO promises to find where quality control broke down

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize

    00:39

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death

    02:36

  • Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display

    04:02

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    03:42

  • A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans

    03:26

  • Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

    03:54

Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect

Boeing CEO promises to find where quality control broke down

Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire after 17 seasons

Get an exclusive inside look at the largest cruise ship on the planet!

Mariska Hargitay shares personal experience with sexual violence

Hoda talks about filling ‘father-sized hole’ following his passing

Hoda Kotb is obsessed with Kathie Lee Gifford’s song ‘3 Little Words’

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

How to love and care for your houseplants in the winter months

Protect your data from scammers by decluttering your devices

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

The right way to harness the power of manifestation

Tidy up your home for the New Year with these organization tips

Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs

Try these stretches to alleviate common aches and pains

Everything you need to prepare for the 100-mile walking challenge

Hoda talks about filling ‘father-sized hole’ following his passing

Hoda Kotb is obsessed with Kathie Lee Gifford’s song ‘3 Little Words’

Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

‘Mean Girls’ star Busy Philipps says she’s not a ‘cool mom’

See Hoda & Jenna compete in trivia game of ‘Categories’

Christopher Briney reveals he almost didn’t audition for ‘Mean Girls’

Stars of 'Lift' talk about their action-packed comedy

Halle Bailey, Ariana Grande and more: Get all the Hollywood scoop!

Author Brianna Wiest talks her latest book, ‘The Pivot Year’

Mel B talks upcoming wedding, ‘AGT,’ new Spice Girls music, more

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Try this Mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!

Transform pizza and cheeseburgers into healthy family meals

One-pot turmeric chicken and stuffed cabbage: Get the recipes!

Mocktail recipes to keep you on track for Dry January

2024 food trends: What will be in your glass and on your plate