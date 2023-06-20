Trump offers new defense on why he didn’t return classified docs
02:55
Now Playing
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on tax charges
08:44
UP NEXT
LGBTQ+ college athletes talk breaking barriers, being embraced
04:29
Laurie Hernandez talks UNICEF, 2024 Paris Olympics
01:38
Adele buys Sylvester Stallone's home — and keeps his statue!
00:36
Thermostat wars: Debate heats up over office temperatures
05:18
Boaters make daring rescue after witnessing houseboat capsize
00:33
Bebe Rexha posts new video of injuries after being hit by phone
00:32
Bipartisan bill to establish commission on AI: Is it too little, too late?
04:15
Inside look at the missing Titanic tourist submersible
02:58
Blinken talks US-China relations after high-stakes meetings
02:12
Millions across Southeast face record-breaking heat, heavy rain
02:57
Coast Guard official on operation to find submersible survivors
02:09
Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tour submersible
03:03
OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars
04:55
How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile
05:05
How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
04:48
Meet the couple building decor from salvaged material in Detroit
04:11
Craig Melvin discovers family history at International African American Museum
05:34
Serbians turn outrage into action after recent gun violence
03:15
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on tax charges
08:44
Link copied
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware and is set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes. No jail time is expected.June 20, 2023
Trump offers new defense on why he didn’t return classified docs
02:55
Now Playing
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on tax charges
08:44
UP NEXT
LGBTQ+ college athletes talk breaking barriers, being embraced
04:29
Laurie Hernandez talks UNICEF, 2024 Paris Olympics
01:38
Adele buys Sylvester Stallone's home — and keeps his statue!
00:36
Thermostat wars: Debate heats up over office temperatures
05:18
Boaters make daring rescue after witnessing houseboat capsize
00:33
Bebe Rexha posts new video of injuries after being hit by phone
00:32
Bipartisan bill to establish commission on AI: Is it too little, too late?
04:15
Inside look at the missing Titanic tourist submersible
02:58
Blinken talks US-China relations after high-stakes meetings
02:12
Millions across Southeast face record-breaking heat, heavy rain
02:57
Coast Guard official on operation to find submersible survivors
02:09
Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tour submersible
03:03
OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars
04:55
How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile
05:05
How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
04:48
Meet the couple building decor from salvaged material in Detroit
04:11
Craig Melvin discovers family history at International African American Museum
05:34
Serbians turn outrage into action after recent gun violence