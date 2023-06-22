GOP remains convinced Biden family involved in bribery scheme
02:26
Republicans remain convinced the Biden family is involved in a bribery scheme which they allege involves Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. President Joe Biden denies any wrongdoing and says he never spoke to his son about his business dealings. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.June 22, 2023
