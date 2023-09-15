IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: 12 winners across hair, makeup and skin care

  • Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol

    00:39

  • President Biden makes first comments on impeachment inquiry

    00:44

  • Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:58

  • Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges

    00:26

  • Chuck Todd shares his plans for after his final ‘Meet the Press’

    01:35

  • Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit

    01:40

  • Around 20,000 children from migrant families enter NYC’s schools

    02:22

  • What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?

    04:15

  • Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy

    02:33

  • Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down

    02:25

  • McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health

    02:18

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings

    02:35

  • NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students

    01:34

  • Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine

    02:32

  • First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative

    01:54

  • Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?

    02:06

  • Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia

    02:19

  • US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare

    02:00

Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

03:12

Less than two months after his plea deal collapsed, Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony counts, accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in 2018. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports and Kristen Welker joins with analysis.Sept. 15, 2023

  • Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol

    00:39

  • President Biden makes first comments on impeachment inquiry

    00:44

  • Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:58

  • Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges

    00:26

  • Chuck Todd shares his plans for after his final ‘Meet the Press’

    01:35

  • Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit

    01:40

  • Around 20,000 children from migrant families enter NYC’s schools

    02:22

  • What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?

    04:15

  • Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy

    02:33

  • Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down

    02:25

  • McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health

    02:18

  • Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings

    02:35

  • NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students

    01:34

  • Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine

    02:32

  • First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative

    01:54

  • Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?

    02:06

  • Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia

    02:19

  • US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare

    02:00
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

UAW members officially strike against Big Three automakers

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Tent collapses near Chicago, injuring dozens underneath

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Olivia Rodrigo spills her 'GUTS,' joining TODAY for 8 Questions before 8AM

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

5 hair and makeup winners from People x TODAY beauty awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna shares the hilarious talk she had with her kids about puberty

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Luxury cruise ship freed after running aground near Greenland

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ heads to Italian Riviera

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Fashion trends for fall 2023: Knee high boots, trench coats, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Matthew A. Cherry on going from NFL player to Oscar-winner

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Inside look at the sweet science behind harvesting honey

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

This creamy spaghetti al limone recipe is classic and versatile

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Save your summer photos with these must-have gift ideas!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Karamo Brown on his ‘dream job’ as daytime talk show host

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How scientists are hitting the streets to collect air quality data

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

5 hair and makeup winners from People x TODAY beauty awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna shares the hilarious talk she had with her kids about puberty

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ heads to Italian Riviera

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Carrie Underwood on being a mom, limiting her kids’ technology

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Megan Thee Stallion on interaction with Justin Timberlake at VMAs

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ice-T talks 22-year marriage to Coco, fatherhood, hip-hop evolution

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Nelly confirms he and Ashanti are dating again

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

3 styles from New York Fashion Week to add to your closet

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ice-T reveals the nicknames he and wife Coco call each other

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

This creamy spaghetti al limone recipe is classic and versatile

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Alex Guarnaschelli shares recipe for ricotta-stuffed shells

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Make these beef sliders and ribs to celebrate new NFL season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chef Tobias Dorzon prepares a perfect gameday dish

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kick off this football season with the ultimate gameday tailgate | Celebration Season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bolognese 2 ways and 3-ingredient dessert: Get the recipes!