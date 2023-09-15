Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’
Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges
Zuckerberg, Musk, Gates talk AI at private summit at the Capitol
President Biden makes first comments on impeachment inquiry
Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges
Chuck Todd shares his plans for after his final ‘Meet the Press’
Biden visits Vietnam for trade talks after G20 summit
Around 20,000 children from migrant families enter NYC’s schools
What is the political fallout of Hunter Biden’s possible indictment?
Blinken: Putin doesn't appear interested in meaningful diplomacy
Mitch McConnell brushes off questions he might step down
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
Secretary Blinken arrives in Ukraine for key meetings
NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students
Kim Jong Un may soon meet with Putin for talks on Ukraine
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID; Biden tests negative
Why did DeSantis not meet with Biden after Hurricane Idalia?
Biden tours storm-ravaged Florida after Hurricane Idalia
US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare
Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges
03:12
Less than two months after his plea deal collapsed, Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony counts, accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in 2018. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports and Kristen Welker joins with analysis.Sept. 15, 2023
