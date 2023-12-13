Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public
01:42
UP NEXT
Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:54
Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions
05:08
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids
06:21
See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope
00:31
NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving
00:30
Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket
00:28
College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack
02:55
Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies
02:28
‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii
00:45
200 nations agree to move off fossil fuels in historic pact
00:23
Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023
03:06
House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:01
Biden voices support for Ukraine as Congress clashes over aid
02:45
Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing
02:42
How Essex, Connecticut, is putting their holiday spirit on display
03:01
How to avoid counterfeit electronics when shopping for holiday gifts
04:29
Toddler is obsessed with Al Roker’s ‘Sunday Sunday!’ catchphrase
01:18
Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial
00:32
The science-backed reason it's ok to say 'no' to holiday invitations
03:56
Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public
01:42
Copied
Copied
Hunter Biden was scheduled to appear for a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee regarding the impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden, but instead he issued a statement on Capitol Hill saying he will only testify in public. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2023
Now Playing
Hunter Biden defies GOP subpoena, says he'll only testify in public
01:42
UP NEXT
Tips for a stress-free holiday season | Consumer Confidential
24:54
Get answers to your last-minute holiday travel questions
05:08
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb delivers epic surprise to deserving NYC kids
06:21
See images of exploding star captured by NASA’s Webb telescope
00:31
NTSB calls for alcohol monitors in new cars to stop drunk driving
00:30
Stowaway flies from Denmark to LA without passport, plane ticket
00:28
College student captures chilling moments of his own shark attack
02:55
Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies
02:28
‘Miracle man’ rescued after falling 1,000 feet while hiking in Hawaii
00:45
200 nations agree to move off fossil fuels in historic pact
00:23
Fed prepares its final interest rate decision of 2023
03:06
House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:01
Biden voices support for Ukraine as Congress clashes over aid
02:45
Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing
02:42
How Essex, Connecticut, is putting their holiday spirit on display
03:01
How to avoid counterfeit electronics when shopping for holiday gifts
04:29
Toddler is obsessed with Al Roker’s ‘Sunday Sunday!’ catchphrase
01:18
Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial
00:32
The science-backed reason it's ok to say 'no' to holiday invitations