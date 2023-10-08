Hundreds killed in Israel after Hamas launches attacks

Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker: What happens next?
At least 250 Israelis have been killed and 1,900 injured after the terrorist group Hamas launched attacks against Israel over the weekend. President Joe Biden voiced his support for Israel and warned enemies not to escalate. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 8, 2023
