Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization

- Now Playing
Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization01:50
- UP NEXT
Full devastation of tornadoes in the South comes to light03:15
Police did ‘excellent job’ responding to Nashville shooting: Analyst03:02
Nashville school shooting: Body cam video shows heroic response03:21
Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting07:12
Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids03:54
New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated02:25
See US soccer star Matt Turner’s on-pitch baby gender reveal01:04
How companies are surveilling WFH employees with 'tattleware'02:54
Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul but protesters remain vigilant01:53
Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser takes the stand in ski crash trial04:34
Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump grand jury case01:37
Cleanup begins after devastating tornadoes in the South02:31
Nashville mayor: ‘We should not be celebrating the cult of the gun’05:09
New video released from inside Nashville school during shooting02:51
How to order a Starbucks drink based on your zodiac sign04:33
See why Dylan Dreyer’s astrological forecast has everyone laughing04:35
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 27, 202301:07
Martin Fletcher talks new book ‘Teachers,’ conflict in Israel05:34
Inside Robert Kraft’s mission to combat antisemitism08:31
- Now Playing
Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization01:50
- UP NEXT
Full devastation of tornadoes in the South comes to light03:15
Police did ‘excellent job’ responding to Nashville shooting: Analyst03:02
Nashville school shooting: Body cam video shows heroic response03:21
Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting07:12
Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids03:54
Play All
Play All