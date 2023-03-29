IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Full devastation of tornadoes in the South comes to light

    03:15

  • Police did ‘excellent job’ responding to Nashville shooting: Analyst

    03:02

  • Nashville school shooting: Body cam video shows heroic response

    03:21

  • Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting

    07:12

  • Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids

    03:54

  • New research could change how endometrial cancer is treated

    02:25

  • See US soccer star Matt Turner’s on-pitch baby gender reveal

    01:04

  • How companies are surveilling WFH employees with 'tattleware'

    02:54

  • Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul but protesters remain vigilant

    01:53

  • Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser takes the stand in ski crash trial

    04:34

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump grand jury case

    01:37

  • Cleanup begins after devastating tornadoes in the South

    02:31

  • Nashville mayor: ‘We should not be celebrating the cult of the gun’

    05:09

  • New video released from inside Nashville school during shooting

    02:51

  • How to order a Starbucks drink based on your zodiac sign

    04:33

  • See why Dylan Dreyer’s astrological forecast has everyone laughing

    04:35

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 27, 2023

    01:07

  • Martin Fletcher talks new book ‘Teachers,’ conflict in Israel

    05:34

  • Inside Robert Kraft’s mission to combat antisemitism

    08:31

TODAY

Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization

01:50

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is set to appear at a hearing on Capitol Hill and face questioning from Bernie Sanders about the coffee giant’s response to workers pushing to unionize. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.March 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ex-Starbucks CEO to face questions over employee unionization

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Full devastation of tornadoes in the South comes to light

    03:15

  • Police did ‘excellent job’ responding to Nashville shooting: Analyst

    03:02

  • Nashville school shooting: Body cam video shows heroic response

    03:21

  • Hoda & Jenna have emotional conversation after Nashville shooting

    07:12

  • Prince Harry felt ‘paranoia’ after seeing stories in tabloids

    03:54

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All