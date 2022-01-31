IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • UP NEXT

    Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court

    05:00

  • Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look”

    01:43

  • Tensions high in Ukraine as the U.S. prepares to send troops to the region

    01:55

  • The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022

    02:16

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

    00:44

  • What you need to know to protect your money

    04:37

  • Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

    01:45

  • ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic re-sentenced to 21 years in prison

    00:26

  • Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in pulling music from Spotify

    00:34

  • COVID-19 deaths are on the rise while cases fall in the Northeast

    00:32

  • US House Committee subpoenas fake Trump electors

    00:33

  • Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

    02:19

  • New clues around who Biden will choose for his Supreme Court Justice nominee

    01:05

  • Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania

    02:48

  • Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm

    01:42

  • Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow

    01:22

TODAY

1986 TODAY interview: Howard Hesseman on role in ‘Head of the Class’

04:19

Howard Hesseman discusses his role as Charlie Moore in the television show “Head of the Class” in a 1986 TODAY Show interview.Jan. 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court

    05:00

  • Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look”

    01:43

  • Tensions high in Ukraine as the U.S. prepares to send troops to the region

    01:55

  • The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022

    02:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All