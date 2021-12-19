How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Nahid Bhadelia joins Sunday TODAY to address concerns over the omicron variant and the doubling rate of infections ahead of the holidays. Bhadelia discusses the effectiveness of vaccines against omicron and reminds viewers that if you are boosted, vaccinated and otherwise healthy “you are really well protected from severe disease.” However, some precautions are still warranted as case counts soar.Dec. 19, 2021
