How working in an oil field taught 1 man how to find common ground

How working in an oil field taught 1 man how to find common ground03:14
About 10 years ago, Michael Patrick Smith moved from Brooklyn to North Dakota during an oil boom. In a new book titled “The Good Hand,” he writes about the unique experience and finding common ground with others with different world views. “We can disagree about our politics … but also find common cause and find a way to love people who we maybe would want to demonize,” he says. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.