How will US Olympic swim team fare without Michael Phelps?

For the first time in 21 years, the U.S. Olympic swim team will be without Michael Phelps, but there are plenty of other swimmers ready to step up in his absence. Rowdy Gaines, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the voice of swimming for NBC Olympics, tells TODAY live from Tokyo that Caeleb Dressel “could swim at least six events, maybe seven, and that’s a lot of medals.” Of Katie Ledecky, he says, “If she doesn’t take another stroke, she’s still the greatest of all time on the female side.”