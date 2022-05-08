IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How will the abortion debate play out in the midterms?

01:48

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss how the possibility of an overturned Roe v. Wade may impact the upcoming midterm elections. Todd says “fear works more than success to rally troops.”May 8, 2022

