What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week
Starting this week, AT&T says it will shut down older 3G networks for good. While some are welcoming in the new digital age of 5G, others worry about the health and safety of millions of 3G users. NBC’s Gadi Scwartz reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022
What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week
