IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive deals at over 40,000 online retailers with our Google Chrome plug-in

  • Now Playing

    Many consider weight-loss drugs to support New Year's resolutions

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals

    06:31

  • What is a sleep divorce and is it right for you?

    04:51

  • How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

    04:31

  • Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35

  • Respiratory illnesses are on the rise: How to protect yourself

    02:02

  • When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33

  • Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

Many consider weight-loss drugs to support New Year's resolutions

06:29

With the new year around the corner, many will be looking to make a resolution about their weight — with some wondering if they should explore weight-loss drugs. NBC’s Christine Romans reports and Dr. Natalie Azar breaks down the best practices for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Many consider weight-loss drugs to support New Year's resolutions

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals

    06:31

  • What is a sleep divorce and is it right for you?

    04:51

  • How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

    04:31

  • Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey

    04:35

  • Respiratory illnesses are on the rise: How to protect yourself

    02:02

  • When do I stay home if I'm sick? Doctors answers illness questions

    05:33

  • Fun and simple Pilates workouts that you can do at home

    03:54

  • Tailor your skincare for winter with these dermatologist tips

    04:35

  • Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, autopsy says

    06:11

  • Tips and strategies to help minimize and manage holiday stress

    05:19

  • What to keep in your medicine cabinet for basic emergencies

    05:37

  • Is social media harming kids? New study offers guidance to parents

    05:22

  • Morning sickness mainly caused by one hormone, study funds

    00:27

  • Oprah Winfrey reveals she uses weight-loss drugs, calls it a ‘gift’

    05:13

  • Winter skincare myths debunked!

    03:45

  • Struggle with balance? Try these moves to improve stability

    04:47

  • Can new psychedelic drug ibogaine treat opioid addiction?

    04:59

  • Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season

    05:15

  • Jump-start your day with this 4-minute workout

    04:05

Blizzard snarls holiday travel with dangerous white-out conditions

US launches retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq after drone attack

Heightened security expected for New Year's Eve celebrations

Spirit Airlines apologizes after lone 6-year-old put on wrong flight

Here is what to know about returning gifts from the holidays

Christmas (Taylor's Version): Swift spends holiday at Chiefs game

Many consider weight-loss drugs to support New Year's resolutions

Whale watches get rare orca pod sighting off California coast

Beyoncé’s childhood home damaged by fire on Christmas

Largest migrant caravan in more than a year headed to US

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Look back at 2023’s biggest news stories in entertainment

Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals

Peppermint blondies and coconut hot chocolate: Get the recipes!

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

NASA shares stunning photos of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in space

5 fun activities to do with your kids during the holiday break

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey, talks holiday children’s book

It's lit! See the incredible decorations of Monticello Lights

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Walker Hayes on new scripted series, sings 'Carefree Christmas'

Hoda & Jenna rank five classic Christmas Cookies

TODAY fan wins 4-night resort vacation in game with Hoda & Jenna

What to watch over holiday break: 'Wonka,' 'Boys in the Boat,' more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Patina Miller on ‘Power Book III,’ motherhood, running a marathon

Are these Christmas movie titles real or fake?

See Hoda and Jenna try a Doritos-flavored cocktail

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

6 last-minute gift ideas for procrastinators

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Beauty gifts for women — and men — that make great holiday gifts

Elizabeth Heiskell makes unstuffed deviled eggs and cheese dream

Marranitos: How to make these traditional Mexican cookies

Martha Stewart shares easy and festive treats for Christmas

Pierna navideña: How to make a roast pork leg for Christmas

Peppermint blondies and coconut hot chocolate: Get the recipes!

Smashburgers and sticky air fryer chicken wings: Get the recipes!

Easy to make holiday desserts: Brownie fingers and lemon tarts

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs