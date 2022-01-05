How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences
05:00
Share this -
copied
As the omicron variant puts a pause on return to office plans from coast-to-coast, more workers are having to upgrade their home set-up to ease collaboration. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares a first look at how companies are looking at solutions like virtual reality headsets and robots to meet around the world and work together.Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences
05:00
UP NEXT
Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana
05:53
First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution
00:32
Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated
02:56
Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality
02:38
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence