How US troops around the world are celebrating Christmas

02:38

On Christmas Day, TODAY pays tribute to the men and women serving in the military who can’t be with their families. NBC’s Lucy Kafanov spends time with some of the families to learn how they celebrate the holidays when they can't be together.Dec. 25, 2018

