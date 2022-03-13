How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world
04:25
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian civilians and the country’s leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have been using technology to share hour-by-hour updates on the war in Ukraine. The videos and photos shared online have shone a light on the horrors of Russia’s invasion and have led to international condemnation. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.March 13, 2022
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’
08:06
4 adorable hedgehogs get cozy for Sunday Mug Shots
01:09
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion
03:14
Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 81
01:57
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?
03:50
Now Playing
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world