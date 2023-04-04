IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Former president Donald Trump prepares to turn himself in

06:26

Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities who will place him under arrest and process him, making him the first U.S. president ever to face criminal charges. Trump’s attorneys say he will plead not guilty to the charges centered around 2016 hush money to Stormy Daniels. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports, plus Hallie Jackson and Laura Jarrett provide analysis for TODAY.April 4, 2023

