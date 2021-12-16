IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $5

TODAY

How to winterize your home to prepare for cold weather

05:07

It's time to think about preparing your home for the colder months of the year. George Oliphant, host of "George to the Rescue," joins TODAY to demonstrate how to get started, including clearing out your gutters, installing storm windows, adding thick curtains and more.Dec. 16, 2021

