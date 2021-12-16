How to winterize your home to prepare for cold weather
05:07
It’s time to think about preparing your home for the colder months of the year. George Oliphant, host of “George to the Rescue,” joins TODAY to demonstrate how to get started, including clearing out your gutters, installing storm windows, adding thick curtains and more.Dec. 16, 2021
