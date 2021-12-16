IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $5

  • Now Playing

    How to utilize your air fryer this season

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

  • Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive

    04:24

  • ‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad

    04:20

  • How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums

    05:11

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

  • Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy

    07:31

  • Anthony Contrino shares his favorite Christmas cookie recipes | Saucy

    24:51

  • Make-Ahead Monday: Roasted chicken thighs, chicken orzo soup

    04:36

  • Michelin-starred restaurant reacts to brutal review

    02:38

  • These 30-minute recipes make weeknight dinners a cinch on any budget

    24:53

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests

    04:15

  • Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY

    00:35

  • Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup

    07:30

  • How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough

    05:03

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

TODAY

How to utilize your air fryer this season

03:41

Gina Homolka, author of “Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners,” teaches Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager her tips for utilizing your air fryer for healthy and fast dinners. They make chicken satay lettuce wraps and talk about more recipes you can cook up this winter.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    How to utilize your air fryer this season

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

  • Al Roker visits NYC bakery where siblings are keeping tradition alive

    04:24

  • ‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad

    04:20

  • How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums

    05:11

  • Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

    04:43

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All