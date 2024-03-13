How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume
Whether you’re looking at the serving size, amount of carbohydrates or ingredients list, it can be challenging to understand the nutrition labels on food and drinks. Vanessa Rissetto, a registered dietician and CEO of Culina Health, joins TODAY to break down all the information you need to know.March 13, 2024
