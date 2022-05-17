How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actions

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins TODAY with ways to transform unproductive anxious thoughts into positive action. She recommends creating a “worry journal,” making an action list, starting a thought log and more.May 17, 2022

