IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 84% off 5-in-1 hair tool, Our Place kitchenware, more

  • UP NEXT

    Modern coupon clipping: How to use apps to save money

    04:58

  • College dining 101: How to eat healthy on a budget

    04:39

  • Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback

    03:30

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

05:22

From streaming to delivery services and fitness apps, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares tips to track your current subscriptions and save money on your monthly bills.Sept. 13, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Modern coupon clipping: How to use apps to save money

    04:58

  • College dining 101: How to eat healthy on a budget

    04:39

  • Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

    02:36

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Why all-you-can-eat buffets are making a strong comeback

    03:30

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel

    03:53

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation

    03:42

  • Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

    05:23

  • How to find unclaimed money

    05:18

  • How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

    05:14

  • How should you and your partner split the household bills?

    03:50

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 13, 2023

Shop these organization essentials that are up to 84% off

TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots

Al Roker, Craig Melvin nominated for People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

See Ben Affleck and Ice Spice team up for hilarious Dunkin' promo

Time reveals its 2023 'Time 100 Next' list with 3 special covers

VMAs 2023 recap: See the biggest winners, surprises, more

Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?

Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 206

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Cedric The Entertainer pays tribute to grandfather in new book

Peloton's Cody Rigsby talks dedicating new book to Britney Spears

Meet the single dad who adopted 3 young siblings

First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home

Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

Sonia Manzano talks ‘Alma’s Way’, normalizing speaking Spanish

‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts preview Season 15 finale

‘Queer Eye’s’ Bobby Berk shares new book, color design tips

Matthew McConaughey talks new book, Texas football, being a dad

Ally Love on her journey of confidence and acceptance with her hair

Hosts of 'I've Had It' podcast enlist Hoda & Jenna to help them rant

Justin Sylvester tries out for ball crew at US Open

How to bring fall décor trends into your home

Yvonne Orji talks about her unconventional pathway to comedy

Cher announces her first-ever Christmas album

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Baptista in private ceremony

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker go to the US Open: See the pics!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt

Alex Guarnaschelli shares recipe for ricotta-stuffed shells

Make these beef sliders and ribs to celebrate new NFL season

Chef Tobias Dorzon prepares a perfect gameday dish

Kick off this football season with the ultimate gameday tailgate | Celebration Season

Bolognese 2 ways and 3-ingredient dessert: Get the recipes!

Lucky beef and sweet potato wedges: Get the simple recipes

Chicken taco salad and shrimp quinoa salad: Get the quick recipes!

Fire chicken and mango-avocado salsa: Get the recipe!