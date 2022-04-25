IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How to to solve common skincare issues as weather warms up

04:08

As the weather warms up, you may notice changes to the skin resulting in common skin problems. Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY with different ways to handle them, including changing your skin care routine and the best tips to prevent acne breakout.April 25, 2022

22 derm-approved solutions for dark spots, sun damage and more summer skin issues

