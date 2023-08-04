How to stay safe from summertime bug bites

Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard
NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to tackle the topic of summer bug bites. She shares advice on identifying bug bites from mosquitoes and ticks, how to treat yourself when you’ve been bitten and what can make you a mosquito magnet.Aug. 4, 2023
