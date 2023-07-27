Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more
04:36
UP NEXT
Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy
01:52
Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other
06:56
Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio
00:28
Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired
00:38
93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome
01:04
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit
03:14
Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands
03:36
Boston declares heat emergency amid record-high temperatures
02:48
Officials investigate NYC high-rise crane collapse that injured 12
01:46
Mitch McConnell’s midsentence freeze draws concern for his health
02:12
Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart after judge refuses terms
06:26
1 year until Paris: Athletes countdown to Olympics on TODAY
03:02
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest
02:12
10-year-old professional photographer takes pics of Hoda & Jenna
04:37
Visit Camp Half-Blood, where education meets imagination
04:21
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 26, 2023
01:59
Mike Tirico breaks previews sports and athletes at 2024 Games
04:34
How Paris is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games
02:18
Women’s World Cup fever spurs a worldwide celebration
02:35
Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more
04:36
Copied
More than 800,000 scams were reported to the FBI in 2022, and there’s a good chance someone you or someone you know has been targeted at some point. NBC’s Jacob Ward shares way to stay safe and recover if you fall victim.July 27, 2023
Now Playing
Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more
04:36
UP NEXT
Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy
01:52
Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other
06:56
Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio
00:28
Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired
00:38
93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome
01:04
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit
03:14
Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands
03:36
Boston declares heat emergency amid record-high temperatures
02:48
Officials investigate NYC high-rise crane collapse that injured 12
01:46
Mitch McConnell’s midsentence freeze draws concern for his health
02:12
Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart after judge refuses terms
06:26
1 year until Paris: Athletes countdown to Olympics on TODAY
03:02
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest
02:12
10-year-old professional photographer takes pics of Hoda & Jenna
04:37
Visit Camp Half-Blood, where education meets imagination
04:21
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 26, 2023
01:59
Mike Tirico breaks previews sports and athletes at 2024 Games
04:34
How Paris is preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games
02:18
Women’s World Cup fever spurs a worldwide celebration