How to stay safe during the holidays amid omicron and COVID surge
Whether you’re traveling or not, the rise in omicron cases is concerning, and new questions are popping up. To answer them, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY. “If you’re not vaccinated, this variant will find you,” he warns.Dec. 21, 2021
