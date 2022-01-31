How to start a solid morning routine you can maintain
04:49
Savannah Simon, a fitness instructor and founder of Sweat with Sav,” joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share the key components of a solid morning routine. “Check in with yourself before you check in with the rest of the world,” she says. She also demonstrates five morning movement to help wake up our bodies.Jan. 31, 2022
