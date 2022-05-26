IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

03:20

Following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many are asking what safeguards are in place to prevent this from happening again and what communities can do to help recognize early warning signs. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY at those red flags.May 26, 2022

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

