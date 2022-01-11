How to sneak veggies into double chocolate chip muffins and eggplant chicken tenders

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to sneak veggies into double chocolate chip muffins and eggplant chicken tenders05:52
Chef and cookbook author Nikki Dinki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with veggie-packed recipes for double chocolate chip cookies and eggplant chicken tenders.Jan. 11, 2022
