Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

TODAY

How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

03:05

The holiday shopping season is in full swing as many of the coveted Black Friday sales are already underway. Walmart, Target and Amazon are offering massive sales in stores as well as online. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Nov. 11, 2022

