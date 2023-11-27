Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%
03:09
How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season
05:21
Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks
05:27
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays
05:33
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023
04:32
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
Copied
Copied
From saving big on toys and electronics to using browser extensions to avoiding online shopping scams, NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to share all you need to know to save big and shop safely this Cyber Monday.Nov. 27, 2023
Now Playing
Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday
02:58
UP NEXT
Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals
02:08
How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard
04:13
Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores
02:04
Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations
04:54
Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high
02:41
New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices
01:52
Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach
04:41
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now
03:52
Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key
04:11
What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%
03:09
How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season
05:21
Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks
05:27
CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice
01:13
How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays
05:33
Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California
02:10
Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
02:03
Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees
03:20
Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023