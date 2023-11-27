IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cyber Monday is here! See all the deals we found on gifts, tech, fashion and more

  • Now Playing

    Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023

    04:32

Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

02:58

From saving big on toys and electronics to using browser extensions to avoiding online shopping scams, NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to share all you need to know to save big and shop safely this Cyber Monday.Nov. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023

    04:32

Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American

Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken

Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian college students

Suspect arrested in Vermont shooting of 3 U.S. college students of Palestinian descent

7 Cyber Monday deals on beauty tools, cosmetics and more

Tracee Ellis Ross, Eddie Murphy talk new film, holiday traditions

Jenna Bush Hager reveals December 2023 book club pick

You can rent Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film!

Who should play Buddy in a potential ‘Elf’ remake?

See who attended Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ movie premiere

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones shares comically relatable group chat fail

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' mom Morgan Fairchild recalls sweet story

Stars of ‘Ladies of the ‘80s’ talk revisiting soap genre in new film

Vermont family gives back by helping heat neighbors' homes

Thanksgiving football matchups: What to keep your eyes on

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Fashion hacks to upgrade your style like a pro

Holiday gift ideas that support women-owned small businesses

Winter boots for every occasion: Knee-highs, quiet luxury, more

TODAY fans play Christmas-themed trivia game for big prizes

Jenna Lyons on being first openly gay ‘Real Housewives' star

Jessie James Decker talks new album, singing in Macy's Parade

Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

Seth and Josh Meyers talk new podcast, brotherly memories, more

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try unusual Thanksgiving treats

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Can I go back home for Thanksgiving without my spouse?

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Try this tasty twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares loaded smashed potatoes recipe

Healthy and delicious superfood Thanksgiving side recipes

Serve up these 2 tasty game day recipes at your next tailgate party